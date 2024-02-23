The forthcoming Community movie has gotten a massive update that will fire up fans. The sitcom's creator, Dan Harmon, recently spilled on the progress of the script.
Speaking to Variety, Harmon corroborated Donald Glover's report that the script is finished. Harmon revealed to the outlet that the script is “almost done.”
“I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always ‘almost done,'” Harmon said. “What can I tell you about it — it's set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done.”
Dan Harmon is known for creating Community. Some of his other notable creations include Harmontown and Rick and Morty. The latter series has been running for over a decade since its 2013 premiere.
Community
Community was a popular NBC sitcom from Harmon that aired from September 2009, to April 2014. Six seasons and 110 episodes were released throughout its original run.
The series follows the lives of several students at Glendale Community College. It starred the likes of Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, and Yvette Nicole Brown. Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, and Jim Rash also starred in the series.
A feature film continuation of the popular sitcom is coming. Peacock, NBC's streaming service, will distribute the film. It's unclear what the story is, but given it's being made a decade after the series ended, there is a lot to explore with the beloved characters.