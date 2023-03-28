Costa Rica clashes with Panama! Catch the CONCACAF odds series here, featuring our Costa Rica-Panama prediction and pick.

Costa Rica kept their hopes for a place in the last four of the CONCACAF Nations League with a 2-1 win over Martinique on Saturday.

Los Canaleros head into the midweek clash needing at least a draw, as they sit one point above their Group B hosts.

Here are the Costa Rica-Panama soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: Costa Rica-Panama Odds

Costa Rica: -110

Panama: +280

Draw: -230

Over 2.5 Goals: +138

Under 2.5 Goals: -170

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Panama

TV: TUDN USA

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Parmaount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Costa Rica Can Beat Panama

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Costa Rica is ranked 32nd in the FIFA world rankings, ahead of Russia, Egypt, and Norway. Los Ticos have now won two back-to-back games after kicking off their campaign with a 2-0 loss against Panama in June’s reverse. Costa Rica will fancy their chances of picking up where they dropped off at the weekend.

The Costa Ricans won both of its next two matches, although these were against a weaker team like Martinique. The team defeated the French overseas territory with 2-0 and 1-2 scorelines in their last match.

That was Costa Rica’s first match since its elimination from the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and it means that it has scored goals in eight of its last nine international matches. The team hopes that this will help it overtake its opponents in the standings in this rematch. Back in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Costa Rica placed last in Group E. Although it lost to Spain and Germany in high-scoring games, Costa Rica defeated Group E first-seed Japan in a 1-0 game.

Costa Rica has not disappointed when playing in San Jose, and the last time it failed to score in this stadium was in September 2021, when it lost 1-0 to Mexico. In several friendly games last year, La Tricolor won against Uzbekistan and Nigeria and had a 2-2 draw with South Korea.

Coach Luis Fernando Suarez has no reported injuries or suspensions from his squad. Joel Campbell, who leads the nation with 122 caps and 25 goals, is expected to start. Anthony Contreras, Yeltsin Tejada, Keysher Fuller, and Jewison Bennette will provide more attacking options. Francisco Calve, Oscar Duarte, Kendall Watson, and Juan Pablo Vargas are looking to add more caps as starting defenders. Seven players are also looking to find their first cap for Costa Rica.

Why Panama Can Beat Costa Rica

Panama is ranked 61 in the FIFA World Rankings. Panama ranks ahead of Slovenia, Iceland, and North Macedonia while trailing Finland, Ghana, and Northern Ireland.

Panama needs a draw to get through to the knockouts, having enjoyed a solid campaign. Thomas Christiansen’s men have picked up seven points from a possible nine and sit atop the Group B standings. Panama, however, will look to put a stop to their slump as they’re on a six-game winless run since September.

After the USA, Panama is the top scorer in this League A with seven goals, but five of them were scored against Martinique. However, the last meeting against the French overseas region concluded unsatisfactorily, as Panama reached a goalless draw as the away team against the island nation. As a result, Panama cannot afford a loss against Costa Rica to secure their spot in the next round of the tournament.

This could be a problem considering the team’s recent away results, which show it has been unable to win in its last five matches played in this condition. The team has reached three draws and suffered two defeats in that period. Their latest game was a 2-0 loss to the world champions, Argentina. That match was a very poor preparation for this clash. Panama lost its chance to qualify for the World Cup after a fifth-place finish in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification – CONCACAF third round. In 14 games in the Octagonal, La Marea Roja managed to get two wins over Jamaica, as well as surprise victories over Canada, the USA, Honduras, and El Salvador.



While Panama’s recent away results have not been positive, it has managed to score in four of its last five away matches and is expected to pose a constant threat to the Tico goal.

Christiansen must put his best XI to at least secure a draw. Cecilio Waterman will look to add intensity in the final third, along with fellow forwards Jose Fajardo and Ismael Diaz. Veterans for the team include Alberto Quintero, Yoel Barcenas, Eric Davis, Harold Cummings, Fidel Escobar, and Michael Murillo.

Final Costa Rica-Panama Prediction & Pick

Despite finishing on top of the standings, Costa Rica has all the qualities to pull off a win on their home turf. The advantage in experience and form will see Costa Rica get the three points here. Back the hosts to come out on top in this high-scoring match.

Final Costa Rica-Panama Prediction & Pick: Costa Rica (-110), Over 2.5 goals (+138)