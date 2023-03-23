Grenada clashes with the USA! Catch the CONCACAF odds series here, featuring our Grenada-USA prediction and pick.

Grenada’s chances of reaching the Nations League finals are over. The Spice Boys are at the bottom of the group with just one point in three games, the solitary point gained from their 2-2 draw with El Salvador. However, they are still in contention for a spot in the 2023 Gold Cup and will look to cause an upset against the Americans.

The Stars and Stripes are second in Group D with four points in two games, one behind leaders El Salvador as they look to qualify for the finals. The North American giants began their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Grenada in June last year, only to be held to a 1-1 draw by El Salvador just a few days later.

Here are the Grenada-USA soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Odds: Grenada-USA Odds

Grenada: +5000

USA: -3000

Draw: +1300

Over 2.5 Goals: -350

Under 2.5 Goals: +270

How to Watch Grenada vs. USA

TV: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, TNT USA, UNIVERSO, Watch TNT

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Peacock, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Sling Latino, UNIVERSO NOW

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Why Grenada Can Beat USA

Grenada is currently ranked 173 in the FIFA World Rankings in men’s football. They are yet to win in their group-stage games. They previously lost to the visitors by a 5-0 scoreline. In this tourney, Grenada has just one point and scored three goals, but have two losses and 10 goals conceded.

Grenada had a lot of warming up prior to this matchup. Grenada was involved in seven friendly matches – three against Barbados, and twice against Saint Lucia and La Horquetta. The trifecta of fixtures against the Baja Tridents resulted in three draws while the Spice Boys split results with Saint Lucia, winning the second match held at Gouyave. In two exhibition games against La Horquetta Rangers Football Club, Grenada was undefeated, winning 3-2 and drawing 1-1.

Manager Mohammad Kwid has called up 23 players for their final Nations League encounter, including prolific scorer Jamal Charles. Joshua Isaac will look to continue his hot streak, having struck six times in seven appearances. Grenada also called up the services of Jason Belfon, Aaron Pierre, Benjamin Ettienne, Kwazim Theodore, AJ Paterson, Stefon Abraham, Romar Frank, and Kairo Mitchell. Stockport County forward Myles Hippolyte is the only uncapped player in the squad.

The Grenada manager will likely choose to rely on the same starting roster in the first leg against the Yankees. While these players did not particularly impress, they will be buckling their defenses tighter than the previous game that resulted in a 5-0 blowout.

Why USA Can Beat Grenada

The USA is ranked 13th in the FIFA World Rankings. Despite imposing itself as the nation leading in basketball, boxing, swimming, gymnastics, and weightlifting, the USA is cementing itself as a soccer giant. The Americans are second in Group A, League D. They have four points and scored six goals, conceding just one.

In the latter part of 2022, the USA traveled to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The Americans finished second in Group B, two points behind England while getting ahead of Iran and Wales. The USA reached the Round of 16 but lost 3-1 to the Netherlands.

Anthony Hudson is the interim manager of the side after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired. Hudson has overseen two games, a pair of friendlies to Serbia and Colombia, winning neither.

The two sides have compared muscles on four occasions in the past. All four games ended with convincing US wins. In their fifth matchup, all directions point that coach Anthony Hudson would want a comfortable victory over this opponent.

The Stars and Stripes have a lot of talent at their disposal. Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Weston Mckinnie, Yunus Musah, and Brendan Aaronson provide a lot of creative and goal-scoring flair. Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, and Sergino Dest provide a solid backline, with either of Zack Steffen or Matt Turner between the goal sticks. Taylor Booth and Auston Trusty are the only uncapped players for the Americans, while Alejandro Zendejas, Alan Sonora, Bryan Reynolds, Joe Scally, and Johnny Cardoso are also hoping to have more appearances for their country.

Final Grenada-USA Prediction & Pick.

Grenada had a lot of momentum going on into this match, but expect Team USA to deliver a result favorable to their side. Back the visitors to win this match in what seems to be another high-scoring spectacle.

Final Grenada-USA Prediction & Pick: USA (-3000), Over 2.5 goals (-350)