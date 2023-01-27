Conor McGregor was hit by a car while riding a bike on Friday, per TMZ Sports. The MMA and UFC star revealed that he avoided serious injury. Nevertheless, this was a scary situation without question. McGregor addressed what occurred via an Instagram post.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life,” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

In a video following the accident, McGregor said he “could have been dead.”

“I could have been dead there, mate… Lucky to get away with me life there, boys.”

McGregor asked for a ride home after the accident. He told the driver, who apologized, that it was “all good.”

“All good, all good. Don’t worry about it,” McGregor said.

Conor McGregor is one of the most notable stars in the worlds of UFC and MMA. He’s dealt with no shortage of issues outside of the ring, but he’s a well-respected fighter. In addition to his MMA and UFC accomplishments, McGregor has also gotten into the entertainment industry. He was previously linked to a Road House remake with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

McGregor is a controversial presence. Although he has passionate fans, he also has plenty of critics and haters. But in the end, we are happy to see that Conor McGregor is okay following this biking accident.

We will continue to provide updates on the situation as they are made available.