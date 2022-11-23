Published November 23, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

A close friend and former MMA training partner is suing UFC star Conor McGregor claiming that he was owed millions from the Irishman in connection to his whiskey brand, Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. Fellow MMA fighter Artem Lobov is behind the lawsuit, indicating that he was largely involved in coming up with McGregor’s whiskey brand and had even been promised a five percent cut in the company. However, he claims that when McGregor sold the company, he didn’t see a single penny, reports TMZ.

McGregor sold the whiskey brand in 2021 for a massive $600 million sum. A five percent stake in that would have seen Lobov pocket a cool $30 million. Lobov claims, however, that McGregor, who raked in $150 million as part of the sale, offered him a measly $1 million, which he declined.

Lobov’s attorney released a statement regarding the lawsuit in which she stated (via TMZ):

“We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr. McGregor regarding the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand.”

“My client was the initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr. McGregor.”

Lobov claims he was not only a key cog in helping come up with the brand, but also credits himself for steering McGregor away from vodka and helping him settle his business on whiskey. McGregor’s camp is denying Lobov’s involvement in creating Proper No. 12 Whiskey, indicating the product was created by McGregor alone.

The financial dispute between longtime friends Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov doesn’t seem likely to find a resolution soon.