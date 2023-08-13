Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, is planning a three-fight return to the octagon. According to reports, McGregor has his sights set on facing three opponents: Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, and Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor says he will be fighting Michael Chandler this December. He then plans to fight Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz in 2024 🔥 #UFC296 #MMA pic.twitter.com/jaCjq7aOnD — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 12, 2023

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC has been highly anticipated, as he has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. Despite the loss, McGregor remains one of the biggest stars in the sport and his return is sure to generate a lot of excitement among fans.

The first opponent on Conor McGregor’s list is Michael Chandler. Chandler is a former Bellator lightweight champion who made his UFC debut in 2021. He has quickly made a name for himself in the promotion with impressive performances, including a knockout win over Dan Hooker. A fight between McGregor and Chandler would be a clash of two explosive strikers and could potentially be a Fight of the Night contender.

Michael Chandler calls for Conor McGregor to "tell the truth" 👀 pic.twitter.com/n2w3UhvNg7 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 8, 2023

The second opponent on McGregor’s list is Justin Gaethje. Gaethje is known for his aggressive fighting style and has been involved in some of the most exciting fights in recent memory. He is coming off a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight for the lightweight title but remains one of the top contenders in the division. A matchup between McGregor and Gaethje would be a battle between two of the most dangerous strikers in the lightweight division.

The third and final opponent on McGregor’s list is Nate Diaz. Diaz is a fan favorite and has a long-standing rivalry with McGregor. The two fighters have faced each other twice before, with Diaz winning the first fight and McGregor winning the second. A trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz would undoubtedly be a huge draw and could potentially be one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

Conor McGregor wants to get that BMF title off Justin Gaethje and then defend it in a trilogy with Nate Diaz 😳 pic.twitter.com/k5rqjpzLed — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) August 3, 2023

McGregor’s three-fight return plan is ambitious and would provide fans with some highly anticipated matchups. However, it is important to note that these fights have not been officially announced and are still in the realm of speculation. McGregor’s return to the octagon is eagerly awaited, and fans will be eagerly watching to see who he will face next.