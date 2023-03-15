Conor McGregor is hoping for consistency once he returns inside the Octagon. The Irish superstar last competed in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg at UFC 264 resulting in a TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight.

McGregor is now gearing up for his comeback as he is set to fight Michael Chandler later this year. The pair are opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and will compete in an currently-unofficial pay-per-view once the show’s finale concludes.

It will be just the fifth UFC fight for the former two-weight champion since the end of 2016 with McGregor going 1-3 in his last four fights. Having not competed in the UFC in 2017, 2019, and now 2022, the 34-year-old is looking to be a lot more active going forward.

“I hope for 100 fights. I hope for 100 more fights,” McGregor said on the My Mother’s Basement podcast. “I’m hoping for consistency. I’m working for consistency. I’ve been getting this on-off, on-off nonsense for too long. It’s via fight politics, it’s via injuries, via just life, it does happen. It’s God’s plan, it’s all God so I accept and understand it, but I’m excited and I’m hopeful that I can get a nice consecutive run of bouts.

“I’ve got a lot of exciting fights, I’ve got some rivalries. You’ve got guys on the climb. You’ve got guys potentially in other divisions that are supposed to be the best this and that in the division. There’s loads of bouts that I could have and I’m excited about every single one of them. And that’s it. Please God, we make it happen.”

For now, Conor McGregor has to get past Chandler first. Filming for The Ultimate Fighter is over and all that’s left is to get the fight official and begin training camp.

But as far as the fight goes, McGregor believes he’s too slick for Chandler.

“For Chandler, I’m just too slick for him,” McGregor explained. “I’m too skilled for him. He’s not fought someone like me. I’ve fought someone like him, though. Just in general, it’s the mixed martial arts style. The short wrestler, it’s just kind of MMA throughout the years. It ain’t nothing peculiar or nothing I’m unsure of. I’ve fought against that style many, many years.

“Michael obviously, he was with a smaller promotion and then he worked his way up, he’s had some excellent fights and he’s earned this right to be in this position. But, it will be my job now on fight night to show the levels and show there is a much higher difference in skill level here. That’s it. I’m excited to get going.”