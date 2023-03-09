New details have emerged regarding the heated incident between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The pair of lightweights are currently filming the 31st season of TUF which will culminate in a fight between them at a yet-to-be-announced pay-per-view event later this year.

Following UFC 285 this past weekend, UFC president Dana White revealed that despite their previous mutual respect, McGregor and Chandler no longer liked each other after an incident that occurred Friday.

“Some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” White said. “And yeah, they do not like each other now. A lot of s**t went down on Friday.”

While we won’t know for sure until the season airs, we do have some information on what exactly went down thanks to FanSided reporter Amy Kaplan.

“Here’s what I learned about the McGregor/Chandler “incident” that Dana was alluding to on Sat. Apparently, someone was KO’d and McGregor jumped in the cage, shoved Chandler, someone got slapped and the teams rushed the cage. NSAC broke it up.”

All in all, it sounds very much like an incident involving McGregor, especially on TUF, and should make for great television.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler will premiere on ESPN on May 30 and is expected to run until Aug. 15.

While the latest UFC event scheduled at the time of writing is UFC 290 which takes place July 8, we can expect Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler to settle their differences in the August pay-per-view event whenever it is confirmed.