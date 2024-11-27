In the aftermath of former UFC Champion Conor McGregor's sexual assault case verdict, he has been dropped from several companies, including his whiskey company, Proper No. 12.

Proper No. 12 is a whiskey company that McGregor co-founded in 2018. Since then, he has been the face of the company, being used in their marketing.

However, that no longer seems to be the case. He will no longer be featured in their ads. The company dropped him indefinitely as a part of their marketing.

“Since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100pc owner of Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey,” a statement from the company to the Irish Independent said. “Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr. McGregor's name and likeness in the marketing of the brand.”

The developments with his whiskey company come a week after the verdict that Conor McGregor was found liable in his sexual assault case in Dublin, Ireland, was revealed. McGregor was found liable for sexually assaulting hair stylist Nikita Hand. He now has to pay €248,000 in damages.

Furthermore, according to the Irish Independent, several retail stores are pulling the merchandise with the former UFC fighter on them. Musgrave, the owners of SuperValu and Centra, were reportedly the first to announce this move. They will also do the same with Forged Irish Stout, another brand McGregor has been associated with.

Who is former UFC Champion Conor McGregor?

McGregor became a household name due to his time in the UFC. He has won the UFC Championship, Featherweight Championship, and Lightweight Championship in his career.

However, he has not fought since July 10, 2021. He lost his last two fights to Dustin Poirier. Both were won by TKO (technical knockout).

In total, McGregor has won 22 fights and lost six. Additionally, he had a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017, losing by TKO. after 10 rounds.

Additionally, he has dipped his toe into acting. Previously, his only film credit was in a documentary about himself, Notorious, which came out in 2017.

In 2023, McGregor starred in Doug Liman's Road House, a remake of the 1989 movie of the same name. This time, Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

There, he meets Knox (McGregor), an enforcer sent to take care of Dalton. McGregor and Gyllenhaal have several fight scenes in the movie.

Road House had its world premiere at the 2024 SXSW (South by Southwest) film festival on March 8. Amazon MGM Studios subsequently released it on Prime Video on March 21.