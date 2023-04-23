Ryan Garcia may have suffered his first professional defeat in boxing, but his stock certainly didn’t drop one bit.

Garcia lost his 136-pound catchweight super fight with Gervonta Davis after absorbing a brutal body shot in the seventh round and being unable to make the 10-count Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Garcia was also knocked down in the second round, but much like his fight against Luke Campbell two years ago, he showed heart and mettle by getting back to his feet and continuing to fight on.

Knockdowns aside, the fight as a whole was a back-and-forth but mostly tactical battle with both men displaying their power, hand speed and boxing IQ.

And while we likely won’t see an immediate rematch anytime soon, it’s certainly a fight the combat sports world would love to see again at some point.

Conor McGregor, who was in attendance, is certainly one of them as he greeted Garcia in the dressing room with words of support. The Irishman also hoped to see a rematch but with no rehydration clause this time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’s 1-0 on you, youse are the two biggest names in the division. I wanna see it again, and I wanna see it with no rehydration clause. Seriously,” an animated McGregor told Garcia. “… Mate, all the respect in the world to you. You’re the future. I’m watching you all the way.”

‼️ Conor McGregor giving support to Ryan Garcia in his dressing room after the Gervonta Davis defeat: "I wanna see it again, and I wanna see it with no rehydration clause." [🎥 @RyanGarcia] pic.twitter.com/OtBlehNBjM — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 23, 2023

The rehydration clause McGregor is referring to was in the contract stating that both fighters could not weigh more than 146 pounds during a fight day weigh-in. This was to not allow the bigger Garcia to have a greater size advantage.

Ryan Garcia, along with Davis, also received plenty of praise for making the fight happen in the first place — especially given the state of the sport and how rare it is to see fighters in their prime fight each other without the politics of boxing getting involved.

“This is what boxing needs,” Garcia said (via ESPN). “This is why I did whatever I had to do to make the fight happen.”

The likes of Tyson Fury, Errol Spence Jr., and Terence Crawford could certainly take a page out of Garcia’s book.