Cooper Kupp’s strong take on a promising WR will have Rams fans fired up

Training camp always presents a valuable opportunity for many rookies and also second-year players to prove to their coaching staffs on why they should be provided with a fair share of snaps in the regular season. For Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell, he has been doing just that as of late.

As wideout Van Jefferson is currently out of action after recently undergoing a second procedure on his knee, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen has given Atwell more of a role to feature in the Matthew Stafford-led offense. Through the early days of training camp, Atwell is doing what he can to raise some eyebrows.

Stafford absolutely LAUNCHES it to @tutuatwell! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/D9OXRPma0p — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 4, 2022

On Cooper Kupp’s part, he sees that Atwell continues to do a “really good job” at training camp.

“He’s been great,” Kupp said during a press conference at Rams’ training camp this week. “Seeing him out here, he’s slowed down mentally, but physically he’s able to do all the things that you want. He’s flying around, making some tough plays. I think there’s just a little bit of growth that you have to go through. Unfortunately, (he) didn’t get the whole season last year. There’s that growth you have to go through matching the physicality of what this game is.

“I think he’s done a really good job stepping up to the plate to this point. There’s a lot of camp left and I’m looking forward to seeing him kind of continue to grow in that role.”

As Kupp touched on, Atwell was not a regular for the Rams in his rookie season. A shoulder injury suffered in October ended up sidelining him for the remainder of the campaign. When he was available, the Rams mainly relied on him to be a kick and punt return specialist, as he wound up logging a mere 10 total snaps played on offense.

Atwell is sure to receive a pivotal chance to showcase just what he can bring to the Rams offense in the team’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 13. The reigning Super Bowl champions will later have matchups against the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals to cap off their three-game preseason schedule.