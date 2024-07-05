Emi Martinez has emerged as a crucial player for Argentina at Copa America 2024, reported by GOAL. While Lionel Messi often grabs headlines, it is the Aston Villa goalkeeper who has been praised as “an animal in goal” for his standout performances, particularly during penalty shootouts.

Martinez's latest heroics came in the quarter-final match against Ecuador. Argentina, already boasting Copa America and World Cup titles thanks to Martinez's penalty-saving skills, relied on him once again. Martinez saved two penalties, ensuring Argentina's advancement to the semi-finals on U.S. soil.

Rodrigo De Paul's praise to Emi Martinez



Rodrigo De Paul, one of Argentina’s key midfielders, was full of praise for Martinez. “We have an animal in goal. What he is doing is crazy. He deserves it. He loves these colours. He gives us a lot of security and peace of mind. We try to do the same for him but in these important moments he is always there,” said De Paul. His words highlight Martinez's crucial role and the confidence he instills in the team at Copa America.

The match against Ecuador was a nail-biter. Lisandro Martinez gave Argentina the lead, but Ecuador equalized in the 91st minute, pushing the game into penalties. Despite Messi missing a Panenka penalty that hit the crossbar, Argentina kept their cool. Martinez's saves were pivotal in securing the win and advancing to the semi-finals.

De Paul also reflected on the team’s journey and their resilience. “We knew that the match was going to be difficult. We would like to play better with the ball sometimes. Although we always have to be self-critical, there are many things that are not allowing us to play our game and everything we have been showing. But the team ran and scored. There was a great effort from everyone. I am very happy to be playing in the semi-finals again. In the last four tournaments we have reached this stage, almost until the last day. I think we have to be proud of everything we are achieving.”

His comments shed light on the challenges Argentina has faced and their determination to push through, with Martinez playing a key role in their success at Copa America.

Awaiting semi-final opponents

Argentina is now waiting to find out whether they will face Canada or Venezuela in the semi-finals. Regardless of the outcome, they are assured at least a shot at a bronze medal in the third-place play-off. However, their primary focus is on defending the Copa America title they won back in 2021.

While Messi is undoubtedly a talisman for Argentina, Martinez has proven himself to be indispensable. His ability to remain calm under pressure and his knack for saving penalties have made him a standout player. Martinez’s journey from a relatively unknown goalkeeper to one of the best in the world is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Argentina's progress in Copa America 2024 highlights the importance of a solid team effort, with Emiliano Martinez playing a crucial role. His penalty-saving prowess and calm demeanor under pressure provide a strong foundation for the team. As Argentina moves forward in the tournament, fans and teammates alike will continue to look to Martinez as their secret weapon, hoping he can lead them to yet another title.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming semi-final match, where Argentina will aim to continue their winning streak and defend their Copa America crown. With Martinez in goal, they have every reason to believe in their chances.