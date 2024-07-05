Lionel Messi, often hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time, missed a crucial penalty in Argentina's Copa America quarter-final against Ecuador, reported by GOAL. This slip-up mirrors Cristiano Ronaldo‘s recent missed penalty at Euro 2024, which drew heavy criticism. However, Messi seems to be escaping the same level of scrutiny.

In a high-stakes Copa America quarter-final, Argentina faced Ecuador in a tense match that ended in a penalty shootout. Messi, known for his composure under pressure, stepped up to take his spot-kick. Shockingly, he hit the bar, sending the ball flying over and missing the goal. This was an unexpected slip-up from the Argentine captain, who is usually reliable in such moments. Ecuadorian goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez showed sportsmanship by consoling Messi immediately after the miss.

Emi Martinez to the rescue

Despite Messi's miss, Argentina managed to secure the win, thanks to a stellar performance by their goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez. Martinez saved two of Ecuador's penalty attempts, turning the tide in Argentina's favor. Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, Gonzalo Montiel, and Nicolas Otamendi successfully converted their penalties, leading Argentina to a 4-2 shootout victory. Martinez's heroics ensured that Messi's blunder did not cost Argentina their place in the tournament.

Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi's missed penalty brings back memories of his miss in the 2016 Copa America final, which led to a temporary retirement from international football. This incident is eerily similar to Ronaldo's recent miss at Euro 2024, which sparked widespread criticism and debates about his role in the Portugal squad. However, Messi seems to be facing less backlash compared to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been heavily criticized for holding back the Portugal squad, with many pundits arguing that his presence is more of a hindrance than a help. His missed penalty only added fuel to the fire. On the other hand, Messi's miss has been somewhat downplayed, perhaps due to Argentina's overall performance and Martinez's crucial saves. This disparity in public perception raises questions about the standards to which each player is held.

What's next for Messi and Argentina

Argentina has now secured a spot in their fifth-straight Copa America semi-final. They will face the winner of the Venezuela vs. Canada tie on Tuesday evening. Despite Messi's miss, Argentina remains a strong contender for the title, with their eyes set on lifting the Copa America trophy.

Messi's penalty miss is a rare blemish on an otherwise stellar career. As an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, his legacy is firmly established. However, these moments of vulnerability humanize even the greatest athletes, reminding fans that football is a game of highs and lows. Messi's ability to bounce back from such setbacks will be crucial as Argentina progresses in the tournament.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have faced criticism for their recent performances, especially concerning their missed penalties. While Ronaldo's miss has been met with intense scrutiny, Messi's error has not sparked the same level of outrage. This difference in reaction highlights the complex dynamics of public perception and the immense pressure on football's biggest stars.

As Argentina moves forward in the Copa America, all eyes will be on Messi to see how he responds to this latest challenge. His resilience and leadership will be key to Argentina's success, and fans worldwide will be hoping to see him lift another major trophy.