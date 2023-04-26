Buckle your seats for the Derby d’Italia, as Inter Milan clashes with Juventus in the Italian Cup! It’s time to check out our Coppa Italia odds series, starring our Inter-Juventus prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Inter has been finding its form after getting some rocky fixtures in the past weeks. Inter punched its ticket to the Champions League semifinals, where they will be facing AC Milan. Inter most recently won against Empoli, scoring three goals to nothing.

Juventus has enjoyed a bad run of results in its last three games. Juventus drew with Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, but their 1-0 edge in the first leg is enough to send them to the semis. Juve also lost its two fixtures against Napoli and Sassuolo, but the Bianconeri enjoys the reversal of their 15-point penalty deduction.

Here are the Inter-Juventus soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Coppa Italia Odds: Inter-Juventus Odds

Inter Milan: +100

Juventus: +270

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +104

Under 2.5 Goals: -144

How to Watch Inter vs. Juventus

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+,

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Inter Can Beat Juventus

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Inter Milan is able to shake off a poor run of form of five winless games by claiming two wins, a draw, and a loss in the last four matches. After having suffered at the hands of Juventus twice in the Italian Serie A, Inter will be forcing themselves to get their first win in their fourth match against their derby rivals. Aside from the Serie A and the Champions League, Simone Inzaghi’s boys will be adamant to capture this silverware and add it to Inter Milan’s trophy cabinet.

There is no better time than now for Inter to act on all their tourneys. Internazionale has lost just once in their last six matches, but that run of games included draws with Salernitana, Juventus in this tournament’s first leg, and Benfica in the Champions League. Inter should do well in this do-or-die game, as their Coppa Italia stats show their averages of 1.3 goals, 12.3 total shots, and 7.7 corners per game. They retain the ball at 61.7% this competition but make 20 tackles, 8 interceptions, and 12.3 clearances on average.

As they head back home, Inzaghi’s men should be inspired to play here in the San Siro. In 16 games in the Serie A, Inter notched 11 wins and five losses at home, but they make 27 goals and surrender a league-lowest record of nine goals.

With their derby rivals expecting to deliver another grand game, there are expectations that this game features a fair number of changes considering that Inzaghi wants to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. However, Inter is unable to call up Romelu Lukaku and Samir Handanovic who are serving their suspensions.

Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko are slotted to spearhead Inter’s attack while Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, and Danilo D’Ambrosio are expected to make a tight defensive backline. Acerbi, Martinez, Lukaku, and Matteo Darmian scored four goals for Internazionale in this tourney.

Why Juventus Can Beat Inter

Juve recorded three winless games after a 1-0 victory over Sporting in the first leg, drawing with the Leoes in the second leg while losing to Sassuolo and Napoli. The Bianconeri triumphed in the first two meetings against Inter, meaning they have won the league double against the Nerazzurri after a run of four without a victory. Massimiliano Allegri’s team will be adamant to get this trophy, alongside their Serie A hopes and Europa League aspirations.

Juve had a productive run from February to March, with the loss against Roma at the start of March being the only blemish for Juventus in almost two months of action. Allegri is looking to extend his brilliant sequence of results after tallying two wins, two draws, and three losses in all competitions in April.

The club has certainly overcome issues in the last few months. In Serie A, Juve has taken 59 points and sits third in the Italian domestic flight, thanks to the reversal of their 15-point penalty. Lazio, in second place, is only two points ahead while Napoli seems to be unreachable with their 78-point tally as of the moment.

Allegri’s team is seeking to end their three-match losing away streak and put one foot in the final. With Inter’s fair share of offensive struggles as of late, Juventus can find itself pouring in a lot of goals against a porous defense from the hosts.

For Juventus, Juan Cuadrado is also out as he serves his suspension.

Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria are still expected to lead the line for the Zebras. Allegri loves to put five midfielders on the pitch, so expect that Mattia De Sciglio, Filip Kostic, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, and Nicolo Fagioli will take the starting midfield duties for Juve. Danilo, Bremer, and Federico Gatti remain starting defenders.

Final Inter-Juventus Prediction & Pick

While Inter will try to assert their home-court advantage, Juventus will be able to pound upon a frail defense from Inter Milan. More goals will be expected but Juventus proceeds to the next round.

Final Inter-Juventus Prediction & Pick: Juventus (+270), Over 2.5 goals (+104)