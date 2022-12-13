By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Core Devourer is a new and upcoming roguelite game where you, well, devour cores, amongst other things.

Core Devourer is a sci-fi action horde survival game with roguelite elements. The developer, Hubber Studios, described it as “like Soulstone Survivors meets Doom in a cyber world.” Soulstone Survivors is a game I previously covered during the Steam Next Fest, and is a game I really liked. It’s no question just how much I love roguelite games, so I’ve played quite a few of them, especially the top-down horde-style ones. However, this is the first one I’ve seen in my recent memory to be a science-fiction one. That only makes me all the more excited about it.

The main gameplay loop of the game is right there in the name. As a cybernetic being, you get stronger by eating up the cores of your enemies. This levels you up, which makes you even more powerful. Leveling up gives you access to powerful weapons, each with unique effects. You also get gears that empower your character in quite a few ways. You can even upgrade your character, with seemingly endless combinations. In fact, the developer encourages you to “create game-breaking builds” with its hundreds of upgrades and weapons that you can unlock, craft, and upgrade.

What I find even more interesting about it is the fact that levels are procedurally generated. Each run you do will be different than the last. This isn’t just because of the roguelite elements, but also because of the map changes. You can explore the apocalyptic setting of the world, and uncover the secrets within it. And you will be doing a lot of uncovering. It’s a roguelite game after all.

The game itself, sadly, does not have a set release date yet, although they did give a Q2 2023 release window. However, you can already wishlist it on PC. Should they release more details about the game’s development and release, you can be sure that we will be writing about it again.

That’s all the information we have right now about Core Devourer. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.