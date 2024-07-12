Corin is an A-Rank Physical character players receive for free in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). Though shy, this Victoria Housekeeping Co. member can easily take down her foes. In this guide, we will talk about Corin's kit, her skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Corin Kit In ZZZ

Corin is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of her during his rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Corin Background

Corin is an A-Rank Physical Attack character. Attack characters serve as the primary source of damage in a team, dealing huge amounts of damage, especially to stunned enemies.

Corin Ascension Materials

Corin will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer's Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Corin Skill Materials

Each of Corin's Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Physical Chip x10

Advanced Physical Chip x30

Specialized Physical Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Crimson Awe x60

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Dennies x405,000

Corin Skills

Basic Attack – Wipeout: Unleashes up to 5 slashes, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button during the 3rd and 5th hits to extend the chainsaw slash attack.

Dodge – Shoo!: A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Oopsy-Daisy!: Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw attack's duration.

Dodge Counter – Nope!: Slashes enemies in front before detonating her chainsaw, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw slash attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Clean Sweep: Unleashes a series of slashes upon enemies in front, before detonating the chainsaw, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the duration of the chainsaw slash attack.

Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill, and DMG taken is reduced by 40%.

EX Special Attack – Beware the Skirt: Unleashes a series of powerful slashes upon enemies in front, before detonating the chainsaw, dealing massive Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the duration of the chainsaw slash attack at the cost of Energy if the attack connects.

Character is invulnerable during the spinning Slash. Anti-Interrupt level is increased during the extended slash, and DMG taken is reduced by 40%.

Chain Attack – Sorry…: Unleashes a powerful slash at enemies in a small area, dealing massive Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw slash attack.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Very, Very Sorry!: Unleashes a powerful slash at enemies in a small area, dealing massive Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw slash attack.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Hyperfocus: After holding or tapping repeatedly, Corin unleashes a continuous extended slash with her Chainsaw, the skill's DMG increases.

Additional Ability – Cleanup Assistance: When any other character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: Corin deals 35% more DMG to Stunned enemies.

Quick Assist – Emergency Measures: Slashes enemies in front before detonating her chainsaw, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold the button to extend the chainsaw slash attack.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Defensive Assist – P—Please allow me!: Parries the enemy's attack, dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Quick Sweep: Unleash a series of slashes against enemies in front followed by an explosive chainsaw, dealing Physical DMG. Repeatedly press or hold to extend the chainsaw slash attack.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Corin Talents

Open Trauma: When Corin's Chain Attack or Ultimate hits an enemy, her DMG against the target increases by 12% for 15s.

Atomic Smash: When Corin's EX Special Attack, Chain Attack or Ultimate hits an enemy, the target's Physical RES is reduced by 0.5%, stacking up to 20 times and lasting 5s. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

Amateur Maid: All skill levels +2

Battlefield Retainer: When Corin uses a Quick Assist, Defensive Assist, or Chain Attack, she recovers 7.2 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 16s.

Special Ops Maid: All skill levels +2

Accumulated Release: When Corin's extended slash hits an enemy, she obtains a stack of Charge (max 40 stacks). During a Dodge Counter, Special Attack, EX Special Attack, Quick Assist, or Assist Follow-Up, when her chainsaw detonation hits an enemy, consumes all stacks of Charge. Each stack consumed causes the attack to deal an additional 3% of ATK as DMG.

That's all for Corin's kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

