Contender Series Week 5: Navajo Stirling vs. Phil Latu kicks off with a fight in the women’s flyweight division between Corinne Laframboise and Nicolle Calliari. Laframboise comes into this fight on a three-fight win streak with all three fights coming inside the distance meanwhile, Caliari has won each of her last three fights with all three wins coming inside the distance. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Laframboise-Caliari prediction and pick.

Corinne Laframboise (8-5) comes into this fight riding a three-fight winning streak where she finished all three of her wins which is split between 1 KO/TKO and two submissions. She comes into this season of the Contender Series as one of the more experienced women’s MMA fighters fighting against current UFC fighters Manon Fiorot and Jamey-Lyn Horth. Laframoise hopes her experience helps her get the biggest win of her career when she takes on Nicolle Caliari on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Nicolle Caliari (7-2) is 3-0 in her last three fights with all three wins coming inside the distance which is split 1 TKO and two submissions. Much like Laframboise, Caliari has experience against former UFC-level talent facing off against Syuri Kondo and Kay Hansen. Caliari is an exciting fighter who will be looking to put on a show for Dana White and the matchmakers this week when she takes on Corinne Laframboise.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Corinne Laframboise-Nicolle Caliari Odds

Corinne Laframboise: -115

Nicolle Caliari: -115

Why Corinne Laframboise Will Win

Corinne Laframboise comes into this matchup riding high off three straight wins and capturing the vacant UAE Flyweight Championship with a first-round submission victory over Carolina Jimenez. She has a ton of experience coming into this fight having already fought UFC-level talent like Manon Fiorot and Jamey-Lyn Horth. Lamframboise will be looking to be the newest addition from Canada to the UFC roster when she takes on Nicolle Caliari on Tuesday night.

Laframboise is as tough as they come as we saw in her fight against Fiorot. She gave Fiorot a ton of problems on the feet early but it was Fiorot’s grappling that was the difference maker in rounds 1-2 until she got the TKO victory in round three. After that loss, she was able to bounce back with three straight finishes of her own, most recently getting the slick triangle submission against Jimenez.

In this matchup against Caliari, she’s going to have to make the forward pressure of Caliari work against her. She will need to utilize her movement to slip and counter with her own strikes which then will open up the takedowns. If Laframboise can take this fight to the canvas, she can dominate the fight from there getting her 5th submission victory in her career and a UFC contract.

Why Nicolle Caliari Will Win

Nicolle Caliari comes into her appearance on the Contender Series with a ton of hype surrounding her as she’s won each of her last three fights. She has finished all 7 of her opponents which is split between 5 KO/TKO and 2 submissions making her a dangerous threat in this fight. Caliari will be looking to get the biggest win of her career and secure her UFC contract when she takes on Corinne Laframboise.

Caliari is the training partner of UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez and fights very similarly. She is a come-forward, aggressive striker who looks to take it to her opposition every chance she gets. She likes to crowd her opponent and land multiple strike combinations in close putting her opponent’s on their back foot.

We’ve seen pressure break Laframboise in her previous fights which will be her path to victory here. If Caliari can fend off the takedowns or scramble back to her feet, she should be the one to win minutes on the feet and potentially put Laframboise away late and earn her UFC contract.

Final Corinne Laframboise-Nicolle Caliari Prediction & Pick

This is a great scrap to kick off Week 5 of the Contender Series in the women’s flyweight division between Corinne Laframboise and Nicolle Caliari. While both fighters do everything well, Laframboise wins this fight if it hits the ground meanwhile, Caliari wins this fight if he stays on the feet. Ultimately, Laframboise will be looking for those takedowns early but the scrambling of Caliari will keep this fight standing where her pressure will wear on Laframboise over time as she eventually gets the TKO finish and the UFC contract.

Final Corinne Laframboise-Nicolle Caliari Prediction & Pick: Nicolle Caliari (-115)