The NFL Trade Deadline is Oct. 31. The 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders have four opponents left before then: the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. With Jimmy Garoppolo's status for Monday night's game against the Packers still uncertain, it's entirely possible the Raiders lose at least three of those games. Would a 2-6 record at the trade deadline be bad enough to trade disgruntled offensive superstars Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs?

Adams has already voiced his frustrations with the team's performance. He doesn't believe the Raiders are building a winning culture, and he thinks they are underperforming on both sides of the ball. In short, they have a long way to go and not much time to get to Adams' standards. “I don't got time to wait around,” he said Sunday.

Jacobs is evidently even more upset than Adams. His relationship with the team was already strained over the summer amid a contractual dispute. “I'm tired of losing,” Jacobs said after Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. “Just keep it 100… I'm tired of f**king losing.”

Jacobs also echoed Adams' feelings about underperformance and a sub-standard culture. “It's undisciplined football, and this league is too competitive,” Jacobs said. “It's too competitive and it's too many guys that's good out there to not do the little things right every play.”

Safe to say neither Jacobs nor Adams is currently pleased with the state of the Raiders. So, what would it take for the Raiders to actually pull the trigger on moving them, and is it realistic?

Davante Adams, 30, is still capable of being the best wide receiver in the NFL on any given Sunday. There are definitely teams that would be willing to trade for him. The Raiders would likely drive a hefty price, and assuming Adams' contract is expensive. He has three years after this one left on a five-year, $141 million deal. Still, that price is worth it for contending teams. Adams is just that good.

Jacobs, on the other hand, is a free agent after this season. Given the current state of the running back market however, a team could safely trade for him knowing they could sign him to a multi-year deal, if that is their intention. Running back trades are not the most common, but Jacobs is still just 25 years old and led the NFL in scrimmage yards a year ago. A team like the Baltimore Ravens would be a nice landing spot for either of these players.

So, what are the chances the Raiders are sellers at the deadline? If Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't play this week, the Packers will likely beat them on Monday Night. The Patriots, despite being crushed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, are a strong defensive team. They match up well against the Raiders and should be favored to win. The Bears are a train wreck, and the Lions are the best of the four teams Las Vegas plays be for the trade deadline.

Most likely scenario: The Raiders are 2-6 at the trade deadline. Adams and Jacobs are still unhappy with losing. Las Vegas throws in the towel and moves at least one of these players. Wouldn't be surprised if Josh McDaniels is on the way out alongside them.