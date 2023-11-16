The Dallas Cowboys are a contender for a bye in the first round of the NFC Playoffs this season, and Dak Prescott is soaking in the “redemption season” vibes as Mike McCarthy's team heads down the stretch.

The Cowboys waived a former second-round draft pick recently in a move that has fans talking. A Cowboys defender took a shot at Josh Allen, signaling that the old school, no-filter Cowboys of the days of Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin could be back, once and for all.

With the season almost at the halfway point, Prescott found himself as the topic of discussion between former NFL QB and high draft pick Robert Griffin III, and national media pundit Stephen A. Smith.

Griffin III said he had Prescott on his MVP candidates list, which appeared to shock and incense Smith.

“RG3 apparently thinks MVP is a stat award. It goes to the most valuable player in the league. Dak has no value in this league. He hasn't won a big game yet,” one reader, who appeared to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan, said in response.

“This is exactly why I have RGIII blocked,” another reader said about the former Washington Redskins (now commanders) quarterback.

Prescott has thrown for 2,415 yards along with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions this season for the Cowboys.

Fans weren't buying RGIII's explanation, though, as evidenced by the comments section of the video, which was viewed nearly 500,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

MVP CANDIDATE Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/QeGdZ88IXF — TopOFGame (@topofgame2986) November 15, 2023

Griffin III doubled down on his pick on X, telling Smith to ‘deal with it' in a Wednesday post.