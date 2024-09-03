Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in an interesting spot this season, coming off a very strong season with another disappointing playoff exit, he is entering a contract year, and another strong season will set him up to potentially be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, whether he extends with the Cowboys or hits the open market. Prescott catches a lot of flack from many, but there is a healthy amount of respect for him throughout the league, with one executive predicting him to win the MVP.

“I think he's going to have his ‘f*** you' season, shut everybody up and win an MVP,” the executive said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Prescott is a bit of a divisive figure, but he undoubtedly is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. Being the quarterback of the Cowboys usually results in a lot of criticism, even if the player is very good. Tony Romo was a very good quarterback for along time, but Dallas struggled to win in the playoffs during his time. It is a similar story for Prescott. It will be interesting to see if Prescott can live up to the expectations this executive has.

Last season, Prescott was in the conversation for the MVP award, but performances in games against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins down the stretch in the year derailed his case. The award went to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, who won it for the second time in his career. Prescott was pretty close last season, and now he just has to close the deal.

Dak Prescott set up for lucrative future, with Cowboys or not

If Prescott performs as well as the executive expects, the Cowboys will have no choice but to give into his desires for a new contract. At this point this close to the season, it seems unlikely that Prescott will sign an extension with Dallas, but it is impossible to rule it out.

It could be that at this point, Prescott knows he is just months away from being one of the most coveted free agents in NFL history. Despite the concerns about his ability to win in the postseason, a quarterback the caliber of Prescott usually does not hit the market. Even if he does return to the Cowboys long-term, he could leverage multiple offers to get the most money possible. $60 million or more a year is not out of the question.

It will be interesting to see how Prescott fares this season.