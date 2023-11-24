Dallas Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland bumped up in DPOY rankings after historic game on Thanksgiving day.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland has taken the league by storm. Bland broke the record for the most pick-6's in NFL history, after securing his fifth house call this season. He now has the fourth-best odds at the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award at +1800, above guys like Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Five touchdowns for a cornerback is usually what a talented player would get in their entire career. Bland's hit that mark in 11 games this season. He's been a tremendous ball hawk, but the way he's able to extend plays and fight through incoming tackles is like that of a running back.

The DPOY award is usually awarded to a player on the defensive line. It's extremely difficult for a corner to stay consistent throughout the entire season, but as of right now, Bland isn't skipping a beat. Players on the defensive line tend to rack up stats like sacks, tackles for loss, and QB hits, so Bland will need to keep up and potentially extend this record in order to secure the DPOY award.

He's been a leader on a historically efficient Cowboys defense, helping Dallas keep an undefeated record at home. The Cowboys are 8-3 this year, standing as the No. 2 team in the NFC East. They lead the league in points per game with an average of 31.5, which Bland has contributed to on multiple occasions. Dallas' defense is No. 3 in yards per play, No. 4 in opponent's points per game, and No. 8 in opponent's touchdowns per game.