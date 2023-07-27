Dallas Cowboys VP Stephen Jones noted to reporters in one of his first press appearances from 2023 training camp in Oxnard that he would view it as a huge plus if the franchise could lock up at least one of their young stars in a long-term contract. Later that same day, the team inked All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97 million extension that ties him to the club through 2028.

But did the Cowboys get a good deal on the 25-year-old superstar? Here's a look at the fine print and a grade on Dallas' latest financial commitment.

Trevon Diggs Contract Grade: A-

There are a handful of reasons why this is an excellent contract for the Cowboys. The reason it isn't an A+ is because of the inherent risk that comes with paying any player big money, particularly a 24-year-old. However, Diggs' age could also be viewed as one of the factors working in Dallas' favor.

By extending Diggs, the Cowboys put a player under contract who, at his worst, is a competent coverage corner with extreme takeaway upside. At his best, Diggs is one of the game's top lockdown corners, and now Dallas has him under control for the next few years of his prime.

But what about the cost? The Cowboys have made Diggs one of the highest-paid corners in football, but there is still a bit of breathing room between him and the top of the cornerback market in terms of average annual value.

The highest-paid corner in football in terms of AAV is currently Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander at $21 million per year. Diggs new contract ties him with Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints for fifth highest AAV at $19.4 million. Taking into consideration the near certainty that Sauce Gardner and Patrick Surtain II will become the highest and second-highest paid corners in football when they land their next contracts, suddenly Diggs' compensation looks fairly reasonable.

The money starts to look even better when you dig into the details. ESPN's Todd Archer reported on Monday that Diggs is guaranteed $42.3 million on his new contract, which means more than half of his compensation is tied to incentives in some way. The contract can net Diggs as much as $104 million over five years if he hits on all his incentives. If Diggs plays like one of the top cornerbacks in the league he will certainly be paid like one, but the Cowboys have at least some assurances if he doesn't live up to the contract.

Every major contract is a significant risk, especially at cornerback which some regard as the hardest position to play on the field aside from quarterback. An incentive-laden contract that still only makes Diggs the fifth-highest paid corner in the NFL makes a pretty solid case that the Cowboys did well to sign Diggs in the manner that they did.