The Dallas Cowboys are set to see plenty of change in the offseason, including at the kicker position.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was in attendance for Day 2 of Senior Bowl practices, hinted that the team will not push to re-sign Brett Maher.

“We are back to the drawing board,” Jones said.

The Cowboys opted to bring back Maher last August amid their uncertainty at the kicker position over training camp. Maher went on to win the starting kicker job for Dallas, and he did not look back in the regular season. He connected on 90.6 percent of his field goal attempts in regular season play, and he only missed a mere three extra points.

Maher had a day to forget in the Cowboys’ NFC wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he became the first kicker in NFL history to miss four PATs in a game.

While the Cowboys did sign Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad ahead of their NFC divisional round clash against the San Francisco 49ers, they elected to stick with Maher for the playoff showdown. The soon-to-be free agent drilled both of his field goal attempts against the 49ers, but his lone PAT of the game was blocked in the second quarter.

Multiple notable kickers will hit free agency in March, including Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould.