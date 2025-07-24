The Dallas Cowboys opened their training camp on Wednesday, with wide receiver George Pickens feeling right at home. The team's new addition said his fellow pass-catcher CeeDee Lamb made the transition easier by welcoming him with open arms.

While Lamb could've easily given Pickens the cold shoulder since they play the same position and could battle for touches, the Cowboys star quickly realized that they could form a deadly offensive combo, and forming a strong relationship must be the foundation.

Now, they even have a touchdown celebration together, showcasing it on the first day of training camp. The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a video of it on X.

CeeDee Lamb on George Pickens: “I’m glad he’s here. He knows I love him. I tell him every day that I’m happy for him. I hope we go together for X amount of years. I don’t care. I just know we’re not fitting to do this for (only) one.” pic.twitter.com/rQleosHXo5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Somewhere out there, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is smiling.

When asked about the 26-year-old Lamb reaching out to him early on, Pickens only had positive things to say.

“CeeDee has always kind of been that type of guy,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout said, via KSAT.com. “You just got to get to know people. So, I wouldn’t really say like he was going out of his way, you know what I mean? Just kind of knowing the guys when you know them personally. Then, the connection changes.”

After three seasons, he was traded from the Steelers to the Cowboys in May. He said he likes working with coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is also entering his first year in Dallas. But it is his promising partnership with Lamb that excites Pickens a lot, even comparing themselves to a popular brother pairing.

“A lot of people over the years got different types of styles of play. CeeDee is a certain type of guy, and I’m a certain kind of guy. So, when you mesh that together, it’s like Mario Bros. So, we definitely could do something special,” added Pickens.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs last year after finishing with a 7-10 record. The team struggled following the season-ending hamstring injury of quarterback Dak Prescott, but are looking for a bounce-back season in 2025.