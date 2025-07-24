The Dallas Cowboys endured a chaotic second day of training camp in Oxnard, California, as multiple fights broke out during practice and forced head coach Brian Schottenheimer to gather the team and issue stern warnings. Tensions escalated during team drills and reached a peak when veteran safety Markquese Bell allegedly threw a punch that left cornerback Troy Pride on one knee after taking a hit to the neck.

The incident began with an altercation between Bell and undrafted rookie tight end Tyler Neville near the sideline. Things quickly intensified when Pride got involved. Not long after, a separate scuffle involving rookie offensive lineman Tyler Guyton nearly broke out, but it was de-escalated before it turned physical.

Another camp scuffle between Markquese Bell and someone on the Cowboys offense. Brian Schottenheimer wasn’t happy. He pulled the whole team together in a huddle and told them, loudly, that the next guy that throws a punch will be kicked off the field. pic.twitter.com/bKqjlTkQ28 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Schottenheimer, overseeing his first training camp as head coach of the Cowboys, responded firmly. He halted practice, pulled the team together, and warned that anyone who threw another punch would immediately be kicked out of practice.

“Everything is good now,” Cowboys insider Calvin Watkins later shared, signaling that the team had calmed down following Schottenheimer's address.

At the end of the fight Brian Schottenheimer brought the troops over. Markquese Bell threw a punch during the fractious event and punched Troy Pride in the neck. Pride was on a knee for a few moments. Everything is good now. pic.twitter.com/jlClk8gqnc — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The team has also been the subject of considerable controversy in the media recently, including the drama with Micah Parsons and some comments from owner Jerry Jones. With all that off-field noise, there was simply no room for an on-field incident that raises even more questions about discipline and control.

Schottenheimer's reaction shifted from his typically calm and energetic leadership style. While encouraging intensity and competition, he clarified that reckless aggression won't be tolerated under his leadership. He emphasized that controlled energy is welcomed but must remain within the boundaries of productive practice.

A very concerning spot in the game came when Bell hit Pride, and Pride lay on the ground for a minute or so before getting back up. There hasn't been a state update about Pride's status, but the location of the hit and the reason for having to get back up make you think.

The Cowboys are just a few days away from joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams. It will be important for the Cowboys to maintain emotional control amid disarray, distractions, injuries, and suspensions.

Schottenheimer now faces the challenge of keeping a star-studded roster focused as they prepare for the 2025 season.