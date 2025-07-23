The Dallas Cowboys walked into Oxnard overhearing Micah Parsons calling out owner/general manager Jerry Jones. Parsons hasn't received transparency or held any conversation with Jones about his pending contract. Now CeeDee Lamb has chimed in — by firing off a warning to his All-Pro teammate.

Parsons and Jones have made surprising comments toward one another as the Cowboys start NFL Training Camp. Jones took a dig at Parsons by mentioning he missed six games last season. The edge rusher, meanwhile, cleared the air about his contract negotiations with reporters following Tuesday's practice. But added more fuel by retweeting a JJ Watt post that saw him react to the controversial situation.

This ongoing saga forced Lamb to step in. He's trying to fan the flames of this relationship — according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“CeeDee Lamb said he loves Micah Parsons and deserves a new contract but exchanging words with Jerry Jones ‘playing this media game, it’s not fun. It’s not recommended,'” Watkins posted on X (formerly Twitter).

CeeDee Lamb will ‘pay the fine' for future Cowboys celebration

Meanwhile, Lamb must find ways to collaborate with the Cowboys' most polarizing NFL free agency addition.

George Pickens arrived via trade on May 7. Dallas added a new 1,000-yard receiving option next to Lamb. But Pickens also endured a rocky 2024 plus rigid relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamb, however, has openly said he sees zero issues with teaming alongside Pickens. Both are even creating a new end zone dance that debuted at camp. Watkins was among those who took notice of Lamb/Pickens doing a hand grenade celebration.

Unfortunately the league office will likely pursue the wallet of both players. Except Lamb has an idea if they go after Pickens for the future celebration.

“Lamb said he can’t wait to do it during a game which most likely merits a fine. ‘I’ll pay the fine. It shouldn’t be a fine,'” Lamb said per Watkins.

But in the meantime, Lamb joins the rest of the Cowboys and their fans in wondering when Jones will pay Parsons.