Brutal defeat may cause Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to make changes

The Dallas Cowboys have failed in the playoffs once again. Despite winning the NFC East title and taking the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff structure, the Cowboys fell flat on their faces and lost their Wild Card playoff game 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers.

While the Packers deserve credit in becoming the first seventh seed to win a playoff game, the performance by the Cowboys was brutal. It continued the team's history of postseason failures that has been a constant drum beat for owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys have now failed to advance to the NFC Conference Championship for the 13th straight season. As a result, they extended their own record for playoff futility and the longest streak of that kind in NFL history.

The Cowboys had enjoyed an excellent regular season under head coach Mike McCarthy, and they had been dominant at home. They had a perfect 8-0 regular-season record at AT&T Stadium, but that didn't matter when the Packers came calling. Despite earning a playoff spot in the last week of the regular season, the Packers dominated the Cowboys from start to finish.

The Packers took a 27-7 lead at halftime, and Green Bay returned two Dak Prescott interceptions for touchdowns in the first 30 minutes. While the Cowboys were able to score 25 points in the second half, they never came close to making the game competitive.

McCarthy's status as the Cowboys head coach has yet to be determined for the 2024 season. It seemed clear that owner Jerry Jones clearly expected more from his team in this year's postseason, and he has to determine who the best coach is to lead his team in the future.