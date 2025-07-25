A couple of Dallas Cowboys are making plans for touchdowns. And both are hoping for a big season. However, the Cowboys tilted a little in the wrong direction when one of those players, CeeDee Lamb, got into a training camp fight after a touchdown.

Lamb and a defender got into the scuffle, shown in a post on X by Clarence Hill Jr.

CeeDee td and fight pic.twitter.com/2eOFZtGvjz — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Apparently that and other scuffles touched a nerve with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who used profanity while talking to the team at midfield, according to dallascowboys.com.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb mixing it up

Schottenheimer made pointed comments.

“Did you guys hear what I said?” said Schottenheimer. “I definitely won't repeat it. But here's the deal: I love the intensity. I love (it), and these guys are working their asses off.

“I love that. But, again, there's a tempo that we discuss every day, and we've talked about it multiple times.”

Schottenheimer made a note about how certain actions, like fighting, could cost the Cowboys a win when the regular season starts.

“There are going to be those events that happen during a game that, if you throw a punch, you're getting kicked out of the game,” he said. “And, along with that, you're getting fined about $45,000. So, do we have the discipline to, when those things happen, to not throw a punch? And to go and grab your own guy, your brother, and pull him out of the fray so he doesn't do anything messed up. I love the way they're practicing, but I've warned them before. And I made it very clear.

“We're not throwing punches. If you throw a punch, there's going to be a consequence. Just like in a game. I love that competitive nature. It just can't get into where we're throwing punches.”

It’s probably unnerving to see Lamb involved in the fracas. He’s been around the league long enough to know to avoid these situations, especially in practice. And he is expected to set a standard, not only as a leader but also as one of the team’s highest-paid players.

It could be a red flag for Schottenheimer’s first season. Or, since it’s mid-summer, it could just be a case of Cowboys being Cowboys. A little training-camp spirit could be a good sign of life for a team. But it could also Schottenheimer doesn't have full control of the guys.