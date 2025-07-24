With the contract drama with Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, there's no denying that there has been sme criticism headed towards owner Jerry Jones and how he's handled the situation. While Parsons' training camp status with the Cowboys has made headlines, one person who gives their opinion on the events is former head coach of the team, Jason Garrett.

Garrett would be on “The Dan Patrick Show” and spoke about what his feelings would be if he were in the front office and specifically in Jones' shoes, which is to sign the top players immediately rather than wait. He would say that Jones' “philosophy” is waiting, like with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but in Parsons' case, seeing other pass rushers making top money could lead to him wanting what the market value is currently.

“When you have players on your team that you believe are cornerstone players,” Garrett said. “My philosophy, my thought was always let's sign these guys now. The price is only getting higher.”

“Jerry has had a philosophy that he likes to wait on these things, and unfortunately, when you wait, the price goes up,” Garrett continued. “Myles Garrett signs, then TJ Watt signs, and all of a sudden Micah Parsons says, ‘Hey, I should be making that because my stats are this relative to them,' and all of that. It’s just an approach he’s taken for years. I was always an advocate of being ahead of it and making the preemptive strikes, assuming that you believe in the player. Assuming that you think he’s a cornerstone player for you.”

Cowboys' Micah Parsons is transparent on contract dispute

While the contract negotiations between the Cowboys and the star continue, the 26-year-old would speak to the media after reporting to training camop. He would be candid in saying that there has no been “much movement,” how he wants to stay with Dallas, and how he's present for his teammates, accoding to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.

“There's not really much movement, man,” Parsons said. “I wanna be here; I've always said I want to be here. But at the end of the day, they sign the checks, like always. Let's see if they want me to be here at the end of the day.”

“Nah, I think they got they own timeline of when they want to get things done,” Parsons said. “Any different time, they can get things done, so I don't think [me being here] helps. I'm doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn't for Jerry [Jones], this isn't for Steven [Jones]. This is for guys like [Trevon Diggs], this is to help guys like Donovan [Ezeiruaku], Sam [Williams] — guys who I know I can get better just by being here and being here for them.”

With the season approaching, it remains to be seen how the situation is resolved.