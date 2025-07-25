The first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp has been about as newsworthy as fans could expect. Polarizing owner Jerry Jones made… interesting comments regarding Micah Parsons' contract situation, head coach Brian Schottenheimer got heated after a fight broke out during practice and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens unveiled a joint celebration. And it would not be Cowboys camp without some Super Bowl chatter.

Every team, even the ones perennially trapped in the NFL basement — you know who you are — strive to win a championship at the start of every season. A combination of roster deficiencies, culture problems and coaching decisions causes most of these dreams to become mere delusions, but they are bound to surface when practice starts to ramp up. Those title aspirations, regardless of how strong or tenuous they may be, always hit differently when America's Team is at the center.

Considering that Dallas has not advanced to the NFC Championship Game in 29 years, the pressure to return to the NFL pinnacle is always overwhelming. Despite the constant postseason dejection that has defined the franchise during this troubling span, Cowboys players do not shy away from the challenge of flipping that narrative. Naturally, quarterback Dak Prescott is trying to set the tone with his words of affirmation.

When asked what motivates him ahead of his 10th NFL season, the 2023 Second-Team All-Pro expressed both enthusiasm and ambition.

“Having fun, winning a Super Bowl. Period,” he said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “Super Bowl. Winning, winning, winning. … Ten (years) in and ready to play another 10. But I want that, first and foremost, now. Not only wanting to win for myself, but win one for this organization. It’s been well damn long enough.”

Dak Prescott is eager to reach the top with his beloved Cowboys

This is what fans want to hear, but unfortunately, they know better than to get their hopes up. The city has seen Cowboys squads more talented than this one flop in the playoffs, displaying substandard discipline, time management and execution when the lights are brightest. But perhaps the Schottenheimer era can bring about a change in the atmosphere.

The former Dallas offensive coordinator and son of 2004 NFL Coach of the Year Marty Schottenheimer is charged with igniting a new fire under his team, and keeping it lit in the playoffs. There are still questions regarding the offensive line, running back room and secondary, among others, but a healthy starting QB could potentially mitigate those areas of concern to some degree.

Prescott missed the final nine games of the 2024-25 season with a hamstring injury. Though, even before he underwent surgery, No. 4 was playing an inconsistent brand of football. He posted a 64.7 completion percentage while recording 1,978 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions in the abbreviated campaign.

With a whole offseason to get physically and mentally right, and the talented (yet unpredictable) George Pickens joining the WR group, Dak Prescott aims to return with a vengeance in 2025. He is only two years removed from putting together the best season of his career. If he can regain that form, and maintain his Super Bowl-sized determination, then maybe the Cowboys can disrupt the NFC hierarchy .

However, fans will understandably have a hard time comprehending the idea of Dallas hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next February. Perhaps a drama-free stretch in training camp would increase optimism.