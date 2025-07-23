The Dallas Cowboys are in a tricky situation with superstar Micah Parsons. Dallas has dragged their feet on extending Parsons on a long-term contract. Now it seems that Parsons is unwilling to step onto the practice field while those contract negotiations continue.

ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped a big update on the practice status of Micah Parsons on Wednesday morning.

“Just got a little update, it doesn't seem like Micah Parsons is practicing,” Schefter said. “It seems like he's not going through practice. So, that seems like. all of a sudden, that might be an issue this summer.”

Parsons did report to Cowboys training camp at Oxnard, California, but it was always an open question whether or not he'd actually practice.

Now it seems that Parsons will “hold in” until he gets a new contract.

It should be no surprise that Parsons is sitting out until he receives a new contract. Parsons is more than deserving of a new deal, but still hasn't received much feedback from the Cowboys on an extension.

In fact, Adam Schefter revealed on Tuesday that Dallas has not even submitted a contract proposal yet to Parsons' camp.

Hopefully the Cowboys come to their senses and start seriously negotiating with Parsons as soon as possible.

Micah Parsons opens up about Cowboys contract drama at training camp

Parsons did not hold back when talking about his contract dispute on Tuesday.

Parsons declared that he wants to retire as a Cowboy. He challenged whether or not the Cowboys actually want him to be with the team.

“There's not really much movement, man,” Parsons said, via Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano. “I wanna be here; I've always said I want to be here. But at the end of the day, they sign the checks, like always. Let's see if they want me to be here at the end of the day.”

Parsons also clarified that he showed up to Cowboys training camp for his fellow teammates. He is not trying to take any shots at Jerry Jones or the organization.

“Nah, I think they got they own timeline of when they want to get things done,” Parsons said. “Any different time, they can get things done, so I don't think [me being here] helps. I'm doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn't for Jerry [Jones], this isn't for Steven [Jones]. This is for guys like [Trevon Diggs], this is to help guys like Donovan [Ezeiruaku], Sam [Williams] — guys who I know I can get better just by being here and being here for them.”

Dallas needs to figure this situation out quickly or it could stay in the headlines throughout the fall.