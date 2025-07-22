The Dallas Cowboys are currently preparing themselves for the start of 2025 NFL training camp in preparation for the upcoming season. Dallas is hoping to bounce back from missing the playoffs last year, having gone in-house in their coaching search and hiring Brian Schottenheimer to the position.

One person on board with the head coaching decision is none other than Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who recently had high praise for Schottenheimer.

Prescott described the head coach as “a guy that’s been itching for his opportunity. The time hasn’t always been right, and now it is. … He has an energetic passion for the game that’s contagious and is as f—ing monumental as you could ever have from a head coach,” per Michael Silver of The Athletic.

Prescott also recalled a time at a Cowboys practice when the then-offensive coordinator Schottenheimer pulled him from the practice after he threw an interception, which initially angered Prescott, before the two had a conversation.

“…It was a great moment of, ‘Hey, if you want to pull me, that’s the standard, and I’ve got to eat it. I can’t throw picks. I understand exactly why you took me out.’ We connected over our standards, our love and our passion for the game. After that, it was a vibe,” said Prescott.

A combination of injuries and regression around the roster did the Cowboys in during the 2025 NFL season, with Prescott missing the home stretch of the year due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Atlanta Falcons in early November.

However, there is still a considerable amount of talent currently on the Cowboys' roster, even as fans anxiously await the outcome of the Micah Parsons contract saga, which is becoming a familiar theme for the Cowboys and their star players over the last few years.

In any case, the Cowboys will be one of the first two teams to step on the field in the 2025 NFL season, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the new campaign in early September.