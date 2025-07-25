CeeDee Lamb is exceptionally high on the Dallas Cowboys' offense in 2025 with a fully healthy Dak Prescott.

Following an injury-riddled 2024 season, Lamb knows the Cowboys have a lot to prove, but believes they should still be respected as one of the best in the league. With the 2025 season just over one month away, Lamb was bullish on his team's potential during his Friday morning presser at training camp.

“I like us versus anybody, honestly,” Lamb said, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Anyone, any room, I don't care what they be saying in the media. I see it; I ignore it. We'll see y'all in September… I feel like the league knows what happens when I'm healthy and I have Dak for a whole season. But if you don't, I will happily show you what it's going to be like this year.”

Prescott played just eight games in 2024 before a hamstring injury shut him down. However, his performance was subpar before getting sidelined, averaging just 6.9 yards per attempt with an 11-8 touchdown-interception ratio.

Despite the quarterback woes, Lamb still posted 1,194 receiving yards to notch his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. While the numbers were a steep decline from the league-leading 1,749 yards he recorded in 2023, Lamb still made his fourth Pro Bowl while earning a second-team All-Pro nod.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb have help on Cowboys offense in 2025

The Cowboys' offense will look different in 2025 beyond just Prescott's return. Dallas acquired another 1,000-yard wideout in George Pickens during the offseason to create its best two-man receiver tandem in years. They also replaced Rico Dowdle with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in the backfield in a lateral, yet altering, move.

In the event Prescott suffers another injury, Dallas also traded for esteemed backup Joe Milton III early in the offseason. Milton, a 2024 sixth-rounder, impressed in his limited opportunities with the New England Patriots as a rookie, giving many the belief that he can be a future starter.

The Cowboys went 7-10 in 2024, their worst record since going 6-10 in 2020. Improvement is certainly expected, but their competition will also increase. The NFC East is projected to be one of the most competitive divisions in the league in 2025, particularly with the Washington Commanders taking a leap in 2024 and the New York Giants improving during the 2025 offseason.