It's almost impossible not to cheer for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams these days. Last year, Williams tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during training camp, which abruptly ended his season. On Tuesday, he said he was brought to tears when he returned to the field.

Williams was in full strength during the Cowboys' first practice of the year in Oxnard, California. The team even had to pull him out initially after hitting his teammates too hard, according to a report from ESPN's Todd Archer.

That could be chalked up to Williams' excitement after being sidelined for a year. For athletes, not being able to play the game they love is absolute torture. Now that he has recovered, it's unbridled joy for the 26-year-old pass rusher.

“It feels like I never had an injury. I’ve put in the work. I feel great. Fantastic. No soreness. No aches. I’m running. I’m hitting 22 miles per hour, at 260 (pounds). That should tell you everything,” said the Cowboys enforcer on Thursday, as reported by The Athletic's John Machota.

Williams was viewed as a key piece to the Cowboys' defense last season after showing potential in his first two years, including 24 solo tackles. Fate, however, intervened and shelved him with a devastating injury.

Now, there is nowhere to go but up for the former Ole Miss standout. It remains unclear if he can quickly shake off the rust once the new season unfurls or how he will be utilized by first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer. But with his desire to return to action, Williams will be more than raring to go.

Entering his contract year, he will battle for minutes alongside fellow defensive ends Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler Jr., and Marshawn Kneeland, among others.

The Cowboys, who were hobbled by injuries, failed to advance to the playoffs last season after finishing with a 7-10 record.