Will the Cowboys look to replace Mike McCarthy with Bill Belichick as their Super Bowl drought continues?

After a loss that would certainly qualify as both “dramatic and horrific”, Mike McCarthy is taking heavy criticism for his Dallas Cowboys' performance in a 48-32 shellacking at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Even worse, with Bill Belichick lurking as a coaching free agent, plenty of people have already identified McCarthy's replacement.

Fresh off another 12-win season and a NFC East title, the Cowboys had high hopes to begin these playoffs. But those hopes evaporated quickly, as the Packers raced out to a 27-0 lead and never looked back.

With whispers about McCarthy's job security already out there even before the embarrassing loss, the calls for Jerry Jones to make a move started during the game and have only intensified since.

McCarthy out, Belichick in?

One fan was ready to tear it all down and start from scratch, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that if he were Jones, he would “fire Mike McCarthy and trade Dak Prescott! It’s over!”

Another Cowboys supporter advocating for McCarthy's firing stated that “[n]othing off the table” in regards to changes. That same fan followed up an hour later with another message, this time getting a little more polite with a “Please fire Mike McCarthy” before adding “When everything F**KING SUCKS – it's a coaching issues.”

And if McCarthy is out? It's Belichick time for many.

“[S]o right now, where are we putting the odds of Belichick becoming the Cowboys’ next coach?” broadcaster Rachel Nichols wondered immediately after the game.

Another fan figured it's a fait accompli at this point, posting “Bill Belichick already cutting the sleeves off a Cowboys hoodie as we speak.”

There was one fan who landed on the other side of the debate, telling his audience “I wouldn’t but I’m feeling like Jerry Jones is going to fire Mike McCarthy tomorrow..”

Then again, that person's bio says “Part Time Parody Account” in the bio, so maybe that message was just a cruel joke at McCarthy's expense.