Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was at a loss for words after his team's epic collapse in the Wild Card round.

On Sunday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys shocked (most of) the NFL world when they were absolutely eviscerated at home by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys were heavily favored coming into the matchup after finishing the regular season with 12 wins and earning themselves home field advantage; however, Prescott struggled mightily coming out of the gate, not finding any rhythm with his receivers until the game was already out of reach, and the Cowboys ultimately fell by a final score of 48-32 (and it wasn't nearly that close).

Cowboys famed owner Jerry Jones was in attendance to watch the debacle, and after the game, he kept his response tight-lipped, refusing to speculate on the future of Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, whose job is now likely in at least some doubt following the Cowboys' latest playoff disappointment. Jones did, however, describe the beatdown as the worst loss he could remember, saying that he was “floored,” by the game's result, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

After yet another postseason meltdown, this one in front of their home fans at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys are once again left searching for answers after what seemed to be a promising season for most of the campaign.

Questions surrounding the futures of both McCarthy and Prescott will run rampant in the following weeks, and Dallas will now be only able to watch from home as the playoffs continue without them.