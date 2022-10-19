All signs point to Dak Prescott’s return for Cowboys vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys have managed to stay afloat despite Dak Prescott’s injury-related absence. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy recently revealed that Prescott is on track to return in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, per Cowboys staff writer Clarence Hill Jr.

“Mike McCarthy said all systems are on track for Dak Prescott, who has been medically cleared,” Hill Jr wrote on Twitter. “He will participate in the mock game today and throw to the receivers after the practice. The plan is for him to go through a full practice on Thursday.”

It should be noted that nothing is official at this juncture. Setbacks can happen and we won’t know Dak Prescott’s official status until Thursday at the earliest. He is currently listed at questionable.

Prescott told the media that he plans on playing in Week 7. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the QB will be back in action this week. And if he does return, he should fare well against a lackluster Lions team.

Dak Prescott has been out since Week 1 after suffering an injury. Backup QB Cooper Rush has been serviceable amid Prescott’s absence, but Dallas is excited to get their QB1 back on the field.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones previously sparked fans’ excitement by saying Prescott looks ready to return.

“I think he’s got a good chance to be out there. … He looks good. He looks ready to go,” Jones said per Jon Machota and 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys are hopeful Dak Prescott can lead them to a deep playoff run this season upon his return.