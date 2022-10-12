‘Antsy as f***’: Dak Prescott speaks out on continued absence as Cooper Rush, Cowboys keep winning

Dak Prescott is getting restless as he works his way back from injury. The Dallas Cowboys QB admitted as much in a recent interview, though he did say he is ecstatic to see Cooper Rush and the team more than just holding the fort.

Clarence Hill Jr. of Forth Worth Star-Telegram how antsy he is to return and play again for the Cowboys. Prescott didn’t hold back and said he is “antsy as f***” before noting that he is “excited” at the same time since “my guys are doing what they got to do.”

Prescott sustained a thumb injury in their 2022 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been out ever since, so it’s no surprise why he’s getting a little bit impatient.

Luckily for him, Cooper Rush has done well in bringing some stability to the team while they await his return. The Cowboys are 4-0 since Rush took over, though it has been a total team effort with the defense also stepping up.

The good news for Dak Prescott now is his Cowboys return seems imminent. He has taken a significant step in his recovery from injury, finally getting to throwing practice on Wednesday. Rush is still expected to start at QB come Week 6, but what happens beyond that remains to be seen.

Prescott’s initial timetable had him potentially returning for Week 5. Obviously that didn’t happen. However, the delay doesn’t look it’ll be any longer.