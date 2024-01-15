Bill Belichick is now the betting favorite to replace Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy following their playoff loss.

On Sunday afternoon, Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys suffered their latest playoff collapse, this time as heavy favorites against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs. Despite playing in front of their home fans at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys looked absolutely lifeless on Sunday afternoon, and now, speculation is beginning to run rampant about what the future may hold for McCarthy as it pertains to his tenure in Dallas.

Many interesting names are on the coaching market this year (and McCarthy's may soon be one of them), but perhaps the most intriguing is that of former New England Patriots quarterback Bill Belichick, who recently left the franchise after guiding them to several Super Bowl titles during his partnership with Tom Brady.

Now, Belichick is the betting favorite to replace McCarthy as the next head coach of the Cowboys, per the BetOnline Sportsbook. Belichick donning a Cowboys hoodie would certainly be a jarring image, to say the least. However, after yet another meltdown in January, there would certainly appear to be a need for at least some sort of shakeup in the Dallas locker room.

Mike McCarthy has had no issues racking up regular season wins during his tenure with the Cowboys (he ironically also coached the Packers previously in his career); however, owner Jerry Jones has never been known to have a particularly long leash when it comes to playoff disappointment, and that has been the theme for the Cowboys over the last several seasons.