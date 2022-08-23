Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb back at practice amid mysterious foot injury

Dallas Cowboys fans were holding their breath last week when news surfaced that Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb injured his foot away from the team. Lamb declined to state what exactly caused the foot injury, but it was determined that he needed stitches on a cut he received.

On Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed his status briefly.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (foot), QB Will Grier (groin) are both expected to do something at practice today. Mike McCarthy is hopeful that Grier will be able to play a lot Friday night — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 23, 2022

He announced that Lamb will take part in at least some of the drills at practice Tuesday. That is an encouraging sign that the foot is healing.

The Cowboys are one of the thinnest teams at receiver in the entire NFL. They let Amari Cooper walk in free agency, as well as Cedrick Wilson. That already places more of an emphasis on Lamb and his production. But things actually worse than that. Michael Gallup is still recovering from offseason ACL surgery. Then, wideout James Washington was hurt during training camp.

The other receivers on the depth chart are guys like Noah Brown and Jalen Tolbert. Needless to say, the Cowboys are counting on CeeDee Lamb to take yet another step forward in his career this year.

Last season, the Cowboys finished with the most yards and points in the NFL. Lamb was a big part of that. He caught 79 passes for 1,102 and six touchdowns. Dallas will be looking for a leap into the Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase level of production. That can only happen if he is fully healthy.

The news that Lamb is back at practice already is certainly a good sign.