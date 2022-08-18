Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb’s cryptic response on what caused foot injury scare

The Dallas Cowboys got a scare on Wednesday when Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb showed up at training camp in sweats. It was later revealed that Lamb injured his foot but not in a serious manner. The Cowboys dodged a bullet. Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. reportedly talked to Lamb after practice and asked about the injury.

Lamb appeared to have been very careful with his words.

Talked to CeeDee Lamb. Has a cut on his foot that required stitches. Wouldnt say how it happened. Just begrudgingly said clown stuff — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

Lamb told Hill Jr. that he cut his foot and it required stitches. However, he did not tell him how he cut his foot and just said “clown stuff.”

There is no reason for conjecture as it could have happened in a number of ways. What is important is that the injury is not serious and Lamb is fully expected to be ready for the regular season.

The Cowboys let former Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper walk in free agency. Cooper signed with the Cleveland Browns where he looks to regain his status as a top receiver. Last season, Lamb essentially surpassed Cooper on the depth chart after having a huge breakout season.

CeeDee Lamb finished with 79 catches for over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns. It is expected for those numbers to increase without Cooper’s presence in the offense. Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL last season. Veteran wideout James Washingon was hurt during training camp. That leaves only Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as Lamb’s competition for targets at wide receiver.

The Cowboys are looking to become the first team since 2003 and 2004 to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons.