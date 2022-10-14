CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz get mixed bag of injury updates ahead of Eagles game

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into a heated Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with several question marks on both sides of the ball. While the team has cleared Dalton Shultz, CeeDee Lamb remains on the injury report.

When the Cowboys take on the undefeated Eagles on Sunday night football, they will like to do it with a healthy roster. But that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz didn't wear a brace over his right knee in practice this week. Seemed to be moving around better, too. He carries no game-status designation for Sunday's game at Eagles. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 14, 2022

To the shock of many, quarterback Dak Prescott has been upgraded to questionable for the matchup. He will likely be backing up quarterback Cooper Rush for the contest. But Rush may not have two of his top targets in Lamb and Shultz. And in a game that could come down to the very end, this could be a crucial blow.

On both Wednesdays and Thursdays practices, Shultz was limited. Yet on Friday, he was a full participant. This could indicate that he will be all set for Sunday night. CeeDee Lamb isn’t in the same situation.

Cowboys added WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) to injury report today, and he is now questionable for Sunday’s game at Eagles. pic.twitter.com/X23bd6eup6 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 14, 2022

Lamb didn’t appear on the injury report until Friday’s practice. He is currently dealing with a hip injury. With the designation coming so late in the week, this could bring his availability into question.

If Lamb is not available, the Cowboys will be missing a large chunk of production. Through the start of the season, Lamb has recorded 28 receptions for 341 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys will be in for a battle against the Eagles, regardless of who is on the field. Their best chance at leaving with a win is if all of their playmakers are healthy.