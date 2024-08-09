As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for Week 1 of the preseason, CeeDee Lamb has yet to be signed to a long-term contract. With the clock ticking down, Jerry Jones and Lamb are not seeing eye-to-eye in negotiations.

Lamb is set to be a free agent following the season. But even amidst his holdout, Jones isn't feeling any pressure to sign his star receiver, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I don't feel any pressure to get it done,” Jones said of extension talks.

It didn't take long for Lamb to respond to Jones' shocking comments. With a single word, the receiver made it clear how he feels about Jones' line of thinking.

“Lol,” Lamb posted on X, formerly Twitter.

CeeDee Lamb has not reported to any of Dallas' offseason program as he waits out an extension. He's set for a big raise in 2024, making just under $18 million. However, Lamb is looking for much more stability as he enters his age 25 seasons.

Through his four-year NFL career Lamb has certainly played the part of one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Through 66 games he has caught 395 passes for 5,145 yards and 32 touchdowns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro.

That All-Pro season came during his most recent 2023 campaign. Lamb set new career-highs across the board in receptions (135), yardage (1,749) and touchdowns (12). He led the entire league in catches.

If Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are serious about competing for a Super Bowl, they know their offense is much better with Lamb in it. Perhaps Jones is just playing coy, keeping a poker face and not revealing any of his cards before the preseason.

But at the very least, Lamb doesn't appreciate the gamble. He has stayed firm in his hold out, showing how serious his contract desires truly are. At some point, Jones is going to have to make a decision. Lamb isn't going to wait forever.