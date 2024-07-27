The CeeDee Lamb-Dallas Cowboys contract situation has become a topic of discussion to begin NFL training camp. Lamb is holding out in hopes of landing a new contract. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones provided an update on the situation, per Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

“#Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones tells me they sent CeeDee Lamb a new offer yesterday. He tells me good convos right now with Lamb and his agent as they continue to try and come to an agreement on an extension,” Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones said the Cowboys made Lamb a new offer on Friday. It remains to be seen if the receiver will accept the offer. Lamb wants to be paid fairly, while Dallas obviously wants to keep Lamb on the roster for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the Cowboys are reportedly discussing a contract extension with quarterback Dak Prescott, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

Dallas wants to sign both players to new deals and build around them. The Cowboys have found no shortage of regular season success in recent years. Of course, the Cowboys are still trying to translate that success to the postseason.

Dallas clearly believes that Prescott and Lamb can help the team win a Super Bowl at some point down the road.

CeeDee Lamb's impact on Cowboys

Lamb, 25, is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He has made three consecutive Pro Bowls. Lamb enjoyed a tremendous season in 2023, as he led the league in receptions with 135. He also recorded 12 touchdowns and 1,749 yards through the air.

The Cowboys obviously do not want to risk losing Lamb. One has to imagine that a new contract will come to fruition at some point. With that being said, nothing is guaranteed.

Cowboys fans are certainly hopeful that Lamb and the team agree to a new contract sooner rather than later.