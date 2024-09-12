Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb may be entering just his fifth season in the league, but he's learned a lot since he was drafted back in 2020.

The 25-year-old is one of the best receivers in the NFL and is coming off of a record-breaking year after posting 135 catches for 1,749 receiving yards — both franchise records. That prolific year led to Lamb signing a four-year, $136 million contract just prior to the start of the season.

While Lamb is financially set and clearly an elite player, he still wants to improve after posting a career year last season.

“I had a pretty decent season last year, but that's not where we stop,” says Lamb in an interview on behalf of his partnership with BodyArmor. “That was just the beginning for me — and that's how I truly feel. I believe in that and I know the sky's the limit. Obviously, I want to lead my team to the Super Bowl, man. I need one.”

As far as the biggest thing Lamb has learned since entering the NFL, it's about how long you stay there — not about getting there. He stresses the importance of staying healthy.

“Biggest thing I've learned, it's not about getting here, it's how long you stay here,” says Lamb. “Taking care of your body is very important, just being available. That's the best ability I've learned. I've seen a lot of talented people, but they can't stay healthy throughout this process. Just as well as you can play on the field, off the field what you do to your body, what you put in your body, is just as important. The more you stay healthy, the more opportunities you get.”

Although Lamb missed all of training camp due to his contract holdout, he stayed in shape by working out in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Lamb mentions how he would work out for three hours a day three-to-five days a week.

However, that rust didn't show in the Dallas Cowboys' 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in the season opener. Lamb led all Dallas receivers with five catches for 61 receiving yards. While Lamb admits he felt “fatigue” towards the end of the game, he still says he felt “amazing” after missing the entire preseason and training camp due to his contract situation.

Coming off of the big $136 million contract signing, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver also mentions how he wants to be “smart” when it comes to his investments.

“Continuing to grow as a player and a person,” says Lamb. “As a competitor on the field, it's two different worlds, two different lives. When I put my pads on, I'm this. When I take them off, I'm another guy. Just control what I can and obviously being smart and moving right with my money, as far as putting it in the right investments — besides my body — is very important.”

CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys will look to continue their winning ways, as they seek a 2-0 start when they host the New Orleans Saints in their home opener in Week 2.