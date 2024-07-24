Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is determined to get paid before he takes the field again for the Dallas Cowboys. The 2023 First-Team All-Pro is not reporting to training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lamb will be a free agent after this upcoming season and is therefore highly motivated to sign a new contract well before opening kickoff. Reports have indicated that the Cowboys planned to make an extension a top priority, but talks have dragged out for an uncomfortably long period of time.

With top receivers being paid throughout the NFL, Lamb is bound to feel a certain way, especially since he is coming off a career year. The 25-year-old totaled a league-best 135 receptions and ranked second in both receiving yards (1,749) and touchdowns (12) last season. Those type of contributions from a player of that age usually command substantial compensation.

The Cowboys can see a troubling financial dilemma looming ahead, however, as quarterback Dak Prescott and pass rusher Micah Parsons will both seek new deals as well. Breaking the bank for all three– following continued postseason failures– could be a bitter pill for owner Jerry Jones to swallow. His loyalty to homegrown talent has burned him before, but that is not a lesson fans want him to learn right now.

They desperately want to see CeeDee Lamb in action and operating at full capacity.