The Dallas Cowboys waiting on Dak Prescott’s return might have to wait a bit longer, but the injury news on some of their other offensive weapons has at least been sunnier. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard – both initially listed as questionable for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams – are now likely to play.

Lamb had been dealing with a groin injury while Pollard was suffering from a non-Covid illness. Neither player has missed a game thus far this season.

#Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (illness) and WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) — both of whom are listed as questionable — are both expected to face the #Rams today, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

The injury update is great news for Cooper Rush, who’s won the hearts of Cowboys fans everywhere by stepping up in a huge way in the absence of Dak Prescott. Having his top aerial threat in Lamb on the field will go a long way in keeping the Rush era spotless and improving to 4-0.

Unsurprisingly, CeeDee Lamb has been targeted the most by Rush in every game he’s played thus far, with his yardage count rising in every game so far this season.

Tony Pollard meanwhile is coming off a rough performance against the Washington Commanders, tallying just six yards gained via eight rushing attempts in Week 4. But prior to that, he erupted for a 105 yards to help buoy the Cowboys to a Week 3 win against the New York Giants.

CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard are both vital to the Cowboys’ attack. As Dallas tries to keep pace with the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles who lead the division with a 4-0 record, they’ll need all their weapons primed and ready.