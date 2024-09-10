Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys recently agreed to a record-setting $240 million contract extension. The deal has received mixed reviews from around the sports world. NBA legend Charles Barkley took issue with Prescott and other quarterbacks agreeing to massive contracts that don't always help the team, via Roc and Manuch with Jimmy B.

“I think all these guys are stupid to be honest with you,” Barkley said. “You look at the two guys Tom Brady and Pat Mahomes, neither one of those guys have ever been really the highest paid player because they always take less money so they could actually pay other players. I’m sitting here watching for the last x amount of years, every quarterback that became the highest paid player never won another championship, because they can’t afford to pay other people.”

Barkley thinks star players should be willing to take less money in order to help the team win. Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time and Patrick Mahomes may join him in that conversation someday. Both quarterbacks are winners as well despite not always receiving the most lucrative contracts from their teams.

Charles Barkley criticizes “agents” after Dak Prescott take

Barkley isn't necessarily placing all of the blame on players such as Prescott and others who have received massive contracts. After all, earning a lucrative deal is obviously not a terrible thing to receive. Barkley believes players' agents are often the driving force behind the desire to increase the value of contracts, however.

“They’ve got to realize their agents are scumbags and say they’re trying to get every dime for their pocket,” Barkley said. “They’re not worried about the team, they’re not worried about the franchise. They’re just like, ‘I’m going to get you the most money, so I can get my big cut.' And I’m sitting here just watching as a player like dude, tell your agent to shut the h**l up, get you something right in that neighborhood, fair market value, so we can actually pay other players.”

Referring to agents as “scumbags” is a bit harsh. Still, agents are focused on getting the best possible contracts for their players, which is what happened in Dak Prescott's case. Players need to decide if they want to fully pursue the best financial deal possible or if they would rather sacrifice some money in order to help the team pay other players.

There isn't any correct answer here. Professional athletes work extremely hard to get to where they are and they should not be at fault for receiving rather lucrative deals. Barkley's point is that if a superstar is willing to sacrifice some money, then perhaps they will have a better chance of winning Super Bowls.

It is a controversial subject that is destined to receive plenty of various opinions and takes. Many analysts and pundits from around the sports world will continue to share their thoughts on the matter. Dak Prescott can silence the criticism by leading the Cowboys to the Super Bowl.

If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win another Super Bowl and if the Cowboys endure another early postseason exit, however, then the noise will only grow louder.