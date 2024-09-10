In response to the Dallas Cowboys agreeing on a contract extension for quarterback Dak Prescott, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sounded off against it all. In a sit-down with Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter, who could hardly get a word in edge-wise, Smith listed all the reasons Prescott should not be the highest-paid quarterback in the league, via a post on his X account.

“[Prescott] got two playoff victories in eight years, man. $60 million? $60 million? C'mon man.”

Prescott's four-year, $240 million extension makes him the highest-paid player in the league. His $60M per season average on that deal means he is paid $5M more (~9% more) than the second-highest (a tie between Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa).

Stephen A. Smith's reaction to Dak Prescott and soaring quarterback salaries

In the same clip, Carter explained his concerns with today's quarterback pay structure.

“If you look top ten quarterbacks (by salary), only a handful of them have had playoff success. We know Patrick Mahomes only got beaten by a couple of people, one being Joe Burrow. He's been to one Super Bowl. We know my man in Buffalo (Josh Allen), people call him this offseason the most overrated player in the NFL—I don't think so. But what makes all these other players, outside Patrick Mahomes, deserve their $50 million?

“With Trevor Lawrence, what has he done since Clemson? Has he been so clutch? Yes, he won a playoff game, but that is not the pure measure of a quarterback playing today. Tua, what has he done? So now, you're going to move the market because of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys? No! Dak Prescott is a better quarterback and has proven himself more than those other guys.”

While Carter mostly agrees with the Cowboys paying Prescott, he doesn't believe the others he named deserve to be paid just a little less per year.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith will never be satisfied by the Cowboys' actions, as he has been a Dallas hater throughout his life.

Earlier this offseason, Smith slammed Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones for making an NSFW comment about his tenure as the team's general manager while on ESPN's First Take.

“I love Jerry Jones… That's my buddy,” Smith said Wednesday on ESPN First Take. “But great is a bit excessive. Yes, he has located talent and that is true as the general manager. You know what else he did? He hired and fired coaches. Since 1996, he's had seven head coaches… That's more coaches than playoff victories in the last 28 years… How the h**l are you a great GM and you got more head coaches than playoff victories? Not only have you not won a Super Bowl, you haven't been to a Super Bowl.”

No matter what the Cowboys do, for better or worse, Stephen A. Smith will have something to say about it.