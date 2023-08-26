There is little doubt that the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most challenging assignments in the NFL, as they have to compete with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. The Cowboys know what they are up against, and quarterback Dak Prescott says the team is determined to overcome its long drought and get back to the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys have not been to the Super Bowl since the 1995 season, but they appear to have a loaded team that can light up the scoreboard on on offense and punish opponents on defense.

“At the end of the day, the pressure is what you put on yourself,” said Prescott. “I think … our standard is win. It’s as simple as that. We hold ourselves to a high standard and high expectations. Nobody wants to end this drought more than the guys in this locker room,” he asserted. “I can promise you that.”

Much of the pressure this season is on Dak Prescott's shoulders. He has to find a way to compete with Jalen Hurts and limit his mistakes. Prescott has had an issue with turnovers as he led the league with 15 interceptions last season, and he can't afford a similar performance this season.

The Cowboys have big-play performers in CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks at the wide receiver spot and Tony Pollard at running back. They are led on defense by Micah Parsons, who had 13.5 sacks last year and may be the dominant defensive player in the league this season